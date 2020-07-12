Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19; will self quarantine at their home

Other members of the Bachchan family including veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Nanda have tested negative.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and daughter Aaradhya, 8, have tested positive for coronavirus, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed in a tweet.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

On Saturday evening, Abhishek said both his father and he have mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. In a tweet, Amitabh, also informed that all the family members and staff had undergone tests as well and were awaiting their results.

Amitabh also urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested. Sanitisation work is currently underway at Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa' in Juhu, Mumbai following the diagnosis. The bungalow has been declared as containment zone and barricades put up by Mumbai Police.

View this post on Instagram #amitabhbachchan office Janak santised by BMC officials #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 11, 2020 at 11:39pm PDT

Meanwhile, more recently Anupam Kher, in a social media post, shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda had tested positive for the coronavirus.