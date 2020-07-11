Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19, hospitalised in Mumbai; both have mild symptoms

In a tweet, Abhishek Bachchan informed that the test results of family members and staff are awaited and requested everybody to stay calm and not panic

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan shared on Saturday that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have been admitted to a city hospital.

The Bachchans, who are at Nanavati Hospital, shared their health update on Twitter.

Abhishek said both his father and he have mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic.

While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

In a tweet, Amitabh, also informed that all the family members and staff have undergone tests as well and that their results are awaited.

Amitabh also urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested. He tweeted:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

The mega star's son Abhishek shared on Twitter that they have informed the required authorities as well, adding that the BMC has been in touch with the family.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Senior Bachchan, 77, was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The comedy film by Shoojit Sircar was initially going to be released in theatres, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

According to reports, the actor is also expected to return to host the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh has been active on social media through the lockdown, which began on 25 March to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The actor, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.

He has also been sharing throwback pictures with family and friends, motivational quotes, anecdotes about his cinema journey and celebrating anniversaries of his various films.

