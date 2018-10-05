Chris Evans bids farewell to Captain America after wrapping up Avengers 4; Twitterati express despair

Chris Evans got emotional as he hung up his shield as Captain America, a role he has played for nearly a decade. Evans made the announcement on Thursday via Twitter, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

The actor previously pointed out to retiring the character in a profile in the The New York Times which quoted him as saying, "You want to get off the train before they push you off."

The 37-year-old Evans, who played Johnny Storm in a couple of Fantastic Four films, first played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He then played the character in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as well as cameos in a number of other Marvel films. Evans is likely to make his final appearance as Captain America in the currently untitled Avengers 4.

While his Captain America had a relatively small amount of screen time in this year's Avengers: Infinity War, the writers of that movie and Avengers 4 have said the hero will be the front and center in the next installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After Evans' announcement, Twitter broke into reactions, which included those of Ryan Renolds and Dwayne Johnson. From memes to GIFs, fans expressed that they would miss the Marvel superhero after Avengers 4.

I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018

What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on https://t.co/yg38AcXNUi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018

So Captain America really bout to die in Avengers 4 huh..... pic.twitter.com/8pMKhCJpws — EDELMAN️ (@tonymorris1212) October 4, 2018

SO. YOU THINK WE’RE JUST GONNA LET YOU WALK AWAY FROM PLAYING CAPTAIN AMERICA. pic.twitter.com/H7dxO9XmhH — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 4, 2018

Chris Evans. thank you for being Captain America in front and behind the camera. You are a true hero and we will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/Bo4FmwoKpY — hannah (@lillseb) October 4, 2018

me in the theater room watching avengers 4 and being thrilled that miss carol danvers is claiming her place as the new head of the marvel universe but also crying because chris evans' captain america and a bunch of my other faves are dying pic.twitter.com/NUds5rygek — gabi (@harleivy) October 4, 2018

#ThankYouChrisEvans for being to Captain America what Christopher Reeve was to Superman. There will never be anyone who approaches a role like this with as much care and love as you do, and I am forever grateful we got to witness it. We're with you til the end of the line, Cap. pic.twitter.com/KdXfom9j5c — becka* (@captain__evans) October 4, 2018

After 8 years & 10 movies Chris Evans final day as Captain America was filmed today, He has finished his Avengers 4 reshoots and is now done with the MCU. Goodbye Captain America #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/RBG0bevexV — Hassnain Ali (@knivez1993) October 4, 2018

Chris Evans is quitting Captain America to run for President, right? — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 5, 2018

I totally believe that #Avengers4 wrap is a MILESTONE for @ChrisEvans as #CaptainAmerica, but I simply don't believe he won't be back - too popular a character. I suspect we'll be getting a lot of these types of tweets from the cast, maybe even to throw us off re story... https://t.co/Lo6Xy9fBh6 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 4, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 10:24 AM