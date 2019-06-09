Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar on Deepika Padukone playing an acid attack survivor: It will stay with her for life

Meghna Gulzar, the director of Chhapaak, recently announced the wrap of the film's shooting. Based on activist Laxmi Agarwal's life, Chhapaak will see Deepika portray the character of Malti. The first look of the actress was shared in March for which she received plenty of praise from netizens. Speaking after the conclusion of the filming, Meghna also opened up about Deepika's transformation with Mid-Day.

"A wrap is an emotional experience, more so for Chhapaak, because everyone working on it made it their own. Deepika's character will stay with her for life. There is Malti, and then there is Deepika who became Malti. Malti's presence on screen reflects the expression in Deepika's eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. For me, Malti is Deepika and Deepika is Malti."

Meghna revealed that the actress had to sit through two and a half hours in the make-up chair everyday.

The Raazi director had previously said in the past that Chhapaak is an attempt to explore a larger story on acid violence in the country through a real-life subject. Deepika is also co-producing the film, along with Fox Star Studios.

Besides Deepika, Vikrant Massey is a part of the cast as well. Chhapaak is slated to hit the theatres on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 11:42:10 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.