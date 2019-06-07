You are here:

Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar wraps film's shoot, shares photographs with Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey

Meghna Gulzar who is bringing Chhapaak, the story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal on the big screens took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with the film's team.

As the film wrapped up its shooting schedule, Meghna shared a series of pictures of her lead actors Vikrant Massey, Deepika Padukone and the different teams involved in the making of the film.



The Force of #chhapaak

Earlier in March, Deepika had shared her first look from the film where she looked absolutely unrecognizable.

The actress also shared a photo from the wrap and called Chahapaak "the most precious film" of her career. She plays a character named Malti and the film will showcase her journey spanning a decade after the attack. A significant part of the story is the game-changing Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, which inspired the amendment of acid laws in 2013.

The film helmed by Meghna has been co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Meanwhile, Vikrant last appeared in AltBalaji's web series titled Broken but Beautiful, where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost the love of his life in a car accident.

Chhapaak is slated to hit the theatres on 10 January, 2020.

