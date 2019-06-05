Bond 25: Explosion at Pinewood Studios during filming injures crew member, damages set

An explosion on the set of the new James Bond movie has injured one crew member and damaged a stage at Pinewood Studios.

The film’s official Twitter account said the accident on 4 June came from a “controlled explosion.” No one was injured on set but a crew member outside the stage sustained a minor injury. The exterior of a stage was also damaged at the studio facilities outside London.

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

This is the second production incident on the untitled 25th installment in the 007 franchise. Shooting was set back in late May after Daniel Craig hurt his foot while performing a stunt in Jamaica. He underwent minor ankle surgery that required two weeks of rehabilitation.

The new film in the Bond franchise was previously set to be directed by Danny Boyle with a release date of 8 November, 2019.

After Boyle dropped out of the project over "creative differences", along with frequent collaborator, screenwriter John Hodge, the film's release date was moved to 14 February, 2020.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is now attached as director, with Scott Z Burns hired by MGM studio to pen a new script. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade have already drafted a version of the script but it is being reported that the studio is unhappy with their story.

Recently, Fleabag creator-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge came on board the movie to "polish" the script of Bond 25.

The release of the film was recently pushed to 8 April , 2020.

