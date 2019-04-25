You are here:

Bond 25: Rami Malek confirmed to play antagonist opposite Daniel Craig; film to release on 8 April, 2020

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek will play the villain opposite Daniel Craig's James Bond in the upcoming installment of the franchise. In a promotional video, Malek promised that he would give Bond a hard time in his 25th outing.

The film, tentatively titled Bond 25, was launched in Jamaica on 25 April.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Malek and Craig will be joined by Ralph Fiennes as M, the head of MI6; Rory Kinnear as Tanner, a loyal associate of Bond's; Ben Whishaw as Q, who presides over MI6's research and development department; Naomie Harris as Moneypenny; Léa Seydoux as the psychologist Dr Madeleine Swann; and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

Making sure 007 doesn’t cock it up, Ralph Fiennes returns for another mission as M in #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/QXShg1VnBd — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

CONFIRMED returning to MI6 for #BOND25 is Rory Kinnear as Bond’s stalwart ally, Tanner. #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/QVeZhQkyoL — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Back for his third 007 outing after SKYFALL and SPECTRE is cat-loving Q, Ben Whishaw #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/urSlK2a6Dm — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Where would 007 be without Moneypenny? Naomie Harris (@NaomieHarris) is back for #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/aJWhRkRh6v — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Other new additions to the cast include Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Lashana Lynch. No details have been revealed about their characters.

Bond 25 will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who came on board as a director after Danny Boyle exited the project over "creative differences". Variety reports that Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are the writers currently on board.

The film will be shot across Jamaica, London, Italy, and Norway. Variety mentions that some sequences have already been shot.

Bond 25 will be released on 8 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 19:23:01 IST

