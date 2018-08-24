After Danny Boyle's exit from Bond 25, the upcoming sequel may miss its initial release date

Following Danny Boyle's abrupt exit from the upcoming James Bond film, it is being reported that its release date has also been forfeited.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Bond 25, which was slated to release in North America theatres on 8 November, 2019 will be missing its original opening date, with sources claiming it may not hit the screens until late 2020.

After Boyle left the project, producers of the film MGM and Eon started looking for a new writer-director to come on board, Variety reported. Since the makers are not looking for just a director, it is being speculated that the script will undergo major changes, with many believing that Danny Boyle's script will be completely dropped.

The shooting for the upcoming project was originally scheduled to begin on 8 December, with it being filmed in locations such as Pinewood Studios in the U.K. Since the production of Bond films, with its meticulous and demanding pre-production stages, are touted as extremely complex, the scheduled date for filming, as per the report, seems difficult to be achieved.

Danny Boyle was in consideration for MGM and Eon, along with David Mackenzie of Hell or High Water, Yann Demange and Denis Villeneuve, to direct a Bond film since 2012 film Skyfall. Daniel Craig, too apparently recommended Boyle's name for the forthcoming instalments of the franchise.

Boyle came on board with two stipulations, the first being permission to finish his other project, a comedy which he planned to shoot in summer 2018 and the second that he would be allowed to write the script along with Trainspotting co-writer Hodge.

The announcement of Boyle's exit from the film was revealed on the film's Twitter handle:

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 13:22 PM