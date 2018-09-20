You are here:

True Detective director Cary Fukunaga to helm Bond 25 following Danny Boyle's exit

Indo-Asian News Service

Sep,20 2018 15:22:18 IST

Los Angeles: Primetime Emmy award-winning American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, best known for directing and executive producing the first season of the series True Detective, will direct the new James Bond film.

Cary Joji Fukunaga. Image via Facebook

Cary Joji Fukunaga. Image via Facebook

The announcement was made on Twitter on Thursday, 20 September in a two-part tweet.

Earlier, director Danny Boyle quit the James Bond franchise after he reportedly "refused to kill off Craig's 007 in spectacular finale to 25th film".

It was announced in August that Boyle had quit over "creative differences".

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 15:22 PM

tags: Bond 25 , BuzzPatrol , Danny Boyle , Danny Boyle exit , Hollywood , James Bond , True Detective

also see

Bond 25: Veteran 007 writers Neal Purvis, Robert Wade reportedly rehired after Danny Boyle's exit

Bond 25: Veteran 007 writers Neal Purvis, Robert Wade reportedly rehired after Danny Boyle's exit

Saïd Taghmaoui to reportedly play chief antagonist in Bond 25 if narrative is set in the Middle East

Saïd Taghmaoui to reportedly play chief antagonist in Bond 25 if narrative is set in the Middle East

Bond 25: Bart Layton, SJ Clarksom, Yann Demange among frontrunners to replace Danny Boyle as director

Bond 25: Bart Layton, SJ Clarksom, Yann Demange among frontrunners to replace Danny Boyle as director