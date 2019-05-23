You are here:

Daniel Craig to undergo ankle surgery following injury on Bond 25 set; makers confirm film won't be pushed

FP Staff

May 23, 2019 09:46:31 IST

James Bond is out of commission for a few weeks. Star Daniel Craig is undergoing minor ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the 25th installment in the franchise in Jamaica.
The news comes Wednesday in a tweet from the official James Bond twitter account. The statement says that production will continue during the 51-year-old actor's two-week post-surgery rehabilitation.


According to Page Six, Craig has suffered several injuries while shooting for his projects in the past. During the shoot of his Casino Royale, Craig knocked out two teeth, injured his fingertip during Quantum of Solace and his knee while filming for Spectre.
But, it seems that the actor’s injury didn’t translate into a delay for the production of the film as the twitter announcement maintained that the upcoming film’s release date of April 2020 remains the same. Bond 25 directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga also stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.
This is Craig's fifth outing as 007.

