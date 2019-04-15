Bond 25: Phoebe Waller-Bridge reportedly hired to liven up film's script on Daniel Craig's request

As the fate of upcoming James Bond film (tentatively titled Bond 25) is still ambiguous, reports in The Guardian state that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been hired to liven up the film script on a special request by Daniel Craig. Craig, who plays agent 007, made the request because he wanted Waller-Bridge to bring her wit and quirkiness on board Bond 25.

Daniel has been a self-confessed fan of Phoebe's work, including Fleabag (which aired its last episode on BBC1 last Monday) and Kiling Eve.

The publication quoted sources as saying that the two had discussions of Bond 25's script and methods in which it may be improved.

Bond 25 has been ridden with issues ever since its announcement four years ago. It began with Craig's obvious aversion to reprise his role as agent 007. Sam Mendes then refused to helm any more Bond films, after which the project was handed over to Danny Boyle in 2017. He brought in John Hodge as screenwriter. However, in August last year, the director abandoned the project citing "creative differences."

Prior to Waller-Bridge, there has only been one female writer on board a Bond film — Johanna Harwood, who had been secretary to Harry Saltzman, the first Bond producer.

There has been no official confirmation of the news however.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 12:02:00 IST

