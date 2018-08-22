Daniel Craig, producers announce director Danny Boyle's exit from Bond 25 over creative differences

The next James Bond movie has lost its director. Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, along with star Daniel Craig, announced on 21 August that Danny Boyle has exited the project over "creative differences."

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

Boyle, the director of Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting, earlier this year confirmed that he would direct the 25th 007 film. Boyle and his regular collaborator John Hodge were working on the script. Production on the film often referred to as "Bond 25," was to begin in December. The movie is to be Craig’s fifth outing as James Bond, though endless speculation on his successor has been ongoing.

Most recently, Idris Elba alluded to rumors of his casting by tweeting “Elba. Idris Elba.”

American film director-producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role, when he told Britain's Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said "it is time" for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

However, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, "Don't believe the HYPE ...." Elba has been linked to the Bond franchise for years, although he has previously said that he thought he might be too old.

The 25th Bond film is scheduled for U.S. release on 8 November next year.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 10:55 AM