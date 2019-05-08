Anand Ahuja posts a series of 'shoefies' to celebrate first wedding anniversary with Sonam Kapoor

Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today on 8 May. Anand has chosen a unique way of commemorating the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Anand, who is known for being a sneakers enthusiast and the owner of popular sneaker brand VegNonVeg, posted a series of "shoefies" along with an adorable message for Sonam, who he called his "guiding star." He ended the post with their wedding hashtag - #everydayphenomenal.

The pictures shared by Anand feature a collection of sneakers worn by the duo. In the first picture, Sonam and Anand can be seen flaunting their wedding rings, while the others go on to show a variety of sneakers in different colours and textures.

Anand is a fashion entrepreneur who recently launched the first multi-brand sneaker boutique in the country. In an interview to News18, the actress recalled her first date with Anand, "I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game. That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life."

The couple got married in May 2018 in Mumbai amidst huge fanfare. They also hosted an an extravagant wedding reception, which was attended by a hoard of Bollywood celebs.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor's upcoming project The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, is slated to release on 14 June.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 15:57:13 IST

