Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Couple get married in intimate, traditional ceremony in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in an intimate, traditional Anand Karaj ceremony today morning (8 May). After a star-studded mehendi and sangeet ceremony on 6 and 7 May, the couple headed to Sonam's aunt's bungalow in Bandstand, Bandra where the Anand Karaj (Sikh marriage ceremony) took place. The families will now lunch together before getting ready for the reception, to be held at The Leela in Mumbai.

The couple along with their families were photographed leaving for the venue in the morning. Sonam opted for a red Anuradha Vakil lehenga and glowed in the regal creation. She was all decked-up in heavy jewelry which complimented her look. Ahuja wore a plain gold sherwani which he teamed with some jewelry. He topped off his look with a traditional gold saafa which matched the rest of his outfit.

A fan account posted a picture of the couple's wedding venue which has been decorated with pink roses.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, brother of the bride, opted for a classic grey and white bandhgala suit for the wedding ceremony.

Arjun Kapoor wore a royal blue kurta to the wedding while Jacqueline Fernandez looked pretty in a pink lehenga.

Anshula Kapoor also wore pink to the wedding and looked very similar to Jacqueline. Father of the bride, Anil Kapoor, looked dapper in all a white kurta and green jewelry.

Sonam's cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in summerish lehengas as they posed with their father, Boney Kapoor.

Sonam's best friend, actress Swara Bhasker wore a bright blue lehenga, which stood in contrast to her pristine, all-white sangeet look.

Karishma Kapoor looked ravishing in a floral Sabyasachi creation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also marked their attendance with little Taimur.

Shweta Nanda Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan wore colour-coordinated white outfits to the wedding ceremony.

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Karan Johar, who opted for a baby pink sherwani, pose together.

Rani Mukerji, who was seen by Sonam's side during the mehndi and sangeet, wore a dark blue, sequinned Sabyasachi creation to the Anand Karaj.

Designer Masaba Gupta, known to be close friends with Sonam, wore one of her own creations — a bright pink and green chanderi saree.

Sonam's uncle actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor were among the first ones to reach the venue.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 13:11 PM