Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja wrap wedding celebration with reception; Salman, SRK dance the night away

After a star-studded mehendi, sangeet and a dreamy wedding, newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a grand reception at The Leela Hotel in Mumbai. From yesteryear superstars to the current lot of the most sought-after actors, the crème de la crème of Bollywood marked their presence at the plush affair held on 8 May.

Sonam, like the true-blue fashionista that she is, wore a contemporary dark grey and silver lehenga by Anamika Khanna. Anand, a Delhi-based businessman, kept is casual in a plain sherwani and sneakers.

The grand reception was marked with memorable performances from Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Singh made the senior actors dance to 'Khalibali', the song from his latest blockbuster Padmaavat.

Mika Singh, who was performing at the reception, belted out Bollywood hits which sent the crowd into a tizzy. SRK and Anil grooved to 'Jaanu Meri Jaan', 'Koi Mil Gaya' , 'Ek Do Teen' 'My Name Is Lakhan' and 'Laila' together.

Salman and Shah Rukh singing 'Ye Bandhan Toh' from Karan Arjun was one of the highlights of the night.

Karan Johar stole the show with his impressive medley of Bollywood songs. He danced to hit songs like 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye', 'Shaava Shaava' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

Sonam and Anand also set the dance floor on fire with their moves. The couple danced to 'Mujhse Shadi Karogi'.

Arjun Kapoor got the party started by showing off some bhangra moves with Anil Kapoor.

Sonam's cousins let their hair down at the reception party and danced the night away. Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor looked pretty in light blue lehengas while Khushi Kapoor took it up a few notches with a glamorous peach gown. Arjun Kapoor kept it cool in a simple black sherwani.

Some of the biggest stars of Bollywood came down to the hotel to wish the newlyweds and their families all the best. Among the attendees were Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Salman Khan who was photographed with Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who did not attend the wedding ceremony, was present at the reception. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali too made an appearance. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor cut a dapper figure as a trio.

Ranbir Kapoor arrived with Alia Bhatt. Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Kapoor also marked their presence. Dhawan was clicked with Natasha Dalal.

Anil Kapoor's co-stars, Madhuri Dixit with husband Sriram Nene, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla and Shatrughan Sinha also arrived with family. Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were spotted at the venue too. Although Javed Akhtar was present at all major functions, Shabana Azmi could not make it due to prior commitments. She was, however, with the kapoor family during the sangeet rehearsals.

Sonam and Anand got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on 8 May in the actress' aunt's Bandstand bungalow, Rockdale. While Sonam looked radiant in a red Anuradha Vakil lehenga, Anand looked sharp in a bespoke sherwani.

The actress now plans to get back to work as she has multiple projects in the pipeline, Veere Di Wedding being the most imminent.

