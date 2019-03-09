You are here:

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film to release on 14 June

FP Staff

Mar 09, 2019 10:45:11 IST

The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor's forthcoming film is slated to release on 14 June.

Making the announcement on social media handles, the film's production house Fox Hindi wrote on Twitter:

The Zoya Factor went on floors last year. It is based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name. In the film, Sonam will be seen playing the role of an advertising agency executive, while Dulquer will be seen playing Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team. While the rest of the country and players of the team consider Zoya their lucky mascot, Nikhil is sceptical of her. What starts as a cold war turns into a romance soon. The film also features Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Sonam’s last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga received critical acclaim for breaking barriers and bringing a story of same-sex love to the screens. Dulquer, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut last year with Karwaan, which also starred Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 10:45:11 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dulquer Salman , Sanjay Kapoor , Shareworthy , Sonam Kapoor , The Zoya Factor

also see

Sonam Kapoor wishes cousin sister Janhvi on her 22nd birthday with a throwback photo

Sonam Kapoor wishes cousin sister Janhvi on her 22nd birthday with a throwback photo

Badla Unplugged teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan engage in witty banter ahead of promo release

Badla Unplugged teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan engage in witty banter ahead of promo release

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide