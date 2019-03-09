The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film to release on 14 June

The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor's forthcoming film is slated to release on 14 June.

Making the announcement on social media handles, the film's production house Fox Hindi wrote on Twitter:

She’ll make you go What The Luck 😉 Get ready for a zany ride with #TheZoyaFactor on 14th June, 2019!

Directed by #AbhishekSharma and starring @sonamakapoor & @dulQuer! pic.twitter.com/wYBLpnpaOE — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) March 8, 2019

The Zoya Factor went on floors last year. It is based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name. In the film, Sonam will be seen playing the role of an advertising agency executive, while Dulquer will be seen playing Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team. While the rest of the country and players of the team consider Zoya their lucky mascot, Nikhil is sceptical of her. What starts as a cold war turns into a romance soon. The film also features Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Sonam’s last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga received critical acclaim for breaking barriers and bringing a story of same-sex love to the screens. Dulquer, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut last year with Karwaan, which also starred Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

