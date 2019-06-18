Bhumi Pednekar on horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship — Haven’t explored this genre before

Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Dharma Productions' horror project Bhoot Part One — The Haunted Ship. The first instalment of the franchise will be directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Singh has earlier worked with Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) as an assistant. The makers had released a poster of the film on 10 June.

Speaking about stepping into the horror genre and working with Kaushal, Pednekar said in a statement, "Vicky is one of the most talented actors of today and it’s lovely working with him. It’s a genre that both of us haven’t explored before but I was quite thrilled to experiment with. As an actor, I love to experiment, love to take risks."

Pednekar is known for her eclectic choices in films like her debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), which was followed by the drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Netflix's Lust Stories (2018) and her latest release, the dacoit drama Sonchiriya.

She will be seen next in Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh, along with Taapsee Pannu. The duo will essay the roles of India’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar in the biographical drama. Pednekar is also a part of Pati, Patni aur Woh, a remake of BR Chopra's iconic comedy of the same name. She will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen with Konkona Sensharma in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly, Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare, and Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

