Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma, wraps up shooting

Alankrita Shrivastava has wrapped up the shooting for her forthcoming film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. The director took to Twitter and shared the news.

The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundra, and has been extensively shot in Greater Noida. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner and is scheduled to have a 2019 release.

While the plot of the film has not been revealed yet, the poster shows Bhumi and Konkona with their heads partially inside birdcages. Bhumi's character can be seen smoking a cigarette with a glass of liquour in her hand.

Recently, Bhumialso announced that she had completed shooting her parts in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, in a series of tweets.

She is a crazy dreamer full of love and hope. She is weird..very weird, her faith in love and her ambition to do better is infectious.

She is a character I've had such fun playing. No inhibitions and Fears. I will miss you kitty.

Thank u @alankrita601 for making me your kitty. My journey with her is unforgettable. Your characters have made me more confident as a person. Lanki you're just amaze 😘 And ofcourse this couldn't have happened without my dolly @konkonas. I love you koko..You're all ❤️ & 😜

And @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor...guys, this film that you amaze women are making is something ya...just can't detach myself from this one.Thank you for bringing us together ❤️ Can't wait to watch this #rebelution #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 16:41:40 IST