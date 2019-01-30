You are here:

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma, wraps up shooting

FP Staff

Jan 30, 2019 16:41:40 IST

Alankrita Shrivastava has wrapped up the shooting for her forthcoming film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. The director took to Twitter and shared the news.

The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundra, and has been extensively shot in Greater Noida. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner and is scheduled to have a 2019 release.

While the plot of the film has not been revealed yet, the poster shows Bhumi and Konkona with their heads partially inside birdcages. Bhumi's character can be seen smoking a cigarette with a glass of liquour in her hand.

Recently, Bhumialso announced that she had completed shooting her parts in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, in a series of tweets.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 16:41:40 IST

