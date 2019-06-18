Taapsee Pannu explains how Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar's process is different from hers

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will share the screen space for the first time in Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh. The duo will essay the roles of India’s oldest sharp shooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar in the biographical drama. Speaking about their roles, Taapsee highlighted that her process of approaching a film is quite different from her co-star Bhumi.

In a recent interview to DNA, Taapsee remarked that Bhumi is an "intelligent" actor who prepares for her part before starting the shoot. She added that the actor also used to jot down notes for various scenes.

Taapsee then admitted that she is, on the other hand, a "spontaneous" actor. "When I used to see her prep, I would feel like such a useless actor. Plus, she knows how to use her surroundings, and the props around. Not many actors do it, but Bhumi is intelligent and does that,” Taapsee said, praising the Sonchiriya actress.

She also gave insights about the physical preparation that went into playing octogenarians. Apart from the makeup, which used to take them three hours everyday, the actors also had to work on their dialects and body language, which they picked up from observing the women in the village that they were shooting in. Since women in villages have different chores from women in cities, they had to notice how these women used to walk or carry out their work, Taapsee further said.

Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release this Diwali, clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy Housefull 4.

Taapsee's last film Game Over released on 14 June, and has been earning rave reviews from critics.

