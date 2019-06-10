Karan Johar announces horror franchise with Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship first look, featuring Vicky Kaushal

Karn Johar's Dharma Productions has mostly dabbled in romantic comedies and dramas yet. Now, the filmmaker has announced that his production house is venturing into the horror genre soon with the first instalment of a franchise, titled Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship.

The film will have Vicky Kaushal in the lead and will be directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. Singh has earlier worked with Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) as an assistant.

Vicky's second outing with Dharma, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, will see Singh as producer alongside Karan, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The makers also released the first look of the film, which sees a dramatic Kaushal screaming out from what looks like the window of a ship.

Check out the first look of Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship

As per DNA, the script idea was presented by Bhanu, Shashank’s school batchmate and a horror enthusiast. After listening to the script, Shashank developed the script with Bhanu, who then presented it to Dharma. Confirming the news, Shashank told the publication that Bhanu was initially hesitant about Dharma since its track record with horror has not been the best (they last produced Kaal in 2005). “Karan loved it. Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay. The shooting is complete. The post-production is underway and the film will open in cinemas on 15 November this year,” the Dhadak director said.

The narrative is mainly based on a ship and has a generous amount of VFX in it. Shashank added that their main intention with Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship was to develop it into a series (which might also include horror comedies).

The production house also approached Ram Gopal Varma to buy the rights of the title Bhoot, since he made the 2003 horror film starring Urmila Matondkar.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 10:03:19 IST

