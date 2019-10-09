Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani start shooting for Anees Bazmee's sequel of horror comedy

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have started filming Bhool Bhualaiyaa 2, a sequel to the 2007 film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The Luka Chuppi actor shared a photo from the set, where he is holding a clapperboard with Kiara.

Here is Kartik announcement.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to release on 31 July, 2020. While Priyadarshan had directed the first film, Anees Bazmee will take over the reins this time.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, this schedule will only be two to three days long. The second schedule will begin early next year with Kiara, and the shooting is expected to conclude in March.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first-ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. It's my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can't wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon," Kiara had previously told Mid-Day.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay played the role of a psychiatrist summoned by his NRI friend (Shiney Ahuja) to bust the rumours of a haunting in his ancestral house. Hindustan Times writes Akshay is also expected to reprise his role for a special appearance.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dostana 2, and an untitled romantic drama by Imtiaz Ali. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and Good News.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 13:46:06 IST