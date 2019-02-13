Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan wrap up first schedule of upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, had bagged her second film, the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, even before the release of her first. She has now wrapped up the first shoot schedule of Pati Patni Aur Woh before making her Bollywood debut.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh has been bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra. Apart from Panday, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh will be a remake of BR Chopra's iconic 1978 comedy. The original film follows Ranjeet Chaddha, a middle-aged married man who has an extra-marital affair with his secretary Nirmala Deshpande (played by Ranjeeta Kaur). He makes her believe that his wife is terminally ill and they will soon be able to marry after she passes. In a hilarious turn of events, his lies are eventually exposed after his suspicious wife, played by Vidya Sinha, busts him.

Mudassar Aziz took to social media to confirm the completion of their first schedule. As per the post, the crew will now head to Uttar Pradesh to resume the shoot.

Ananya will soon make her debut on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan. She will make an appearance along with her Student of the Year 2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to release on 10 May.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 12:18:16 IST