Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming rom-com to now release on 27 December

After having worked in films like ‘Ajnabee’, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will star in a comedy drama titled Good News. Produced by Dharma Production, the film was supposed to release on 6 September this year, but it has now been postponed to 27 December.

Producer Karan Johar announced the change in the schedule on Twitter.

However, a week before Good News' release, the box office will witness Salman Khan's much-awaited cop drama Dabangg 3 on 20 December.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good News also features Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. In the film, Kareena and Akshay will be seen as a couple trying for a baby while Kiara and Diljit will play a much younger married Punjabi couple.

Akshay Kumar opened about his experience of reuniting with Kareena on the big screen and working with Diljit for the first time. “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun, but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing and I think it will show brilliantly on screen," he was quoted in an NDTV report.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 16:56:38 IST

