You are here:

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share first look from Imtiaz Ali's untitled film set to release on Valentine's Day 2020

Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have a reason to rejoice as the two actors will be sharing screen space for the first time in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming untitled venture.

The two actors took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a sun-kissed photograph of them cuddled up on set.

The film starring the much-talked-about duo has gone on floors and will hit theatres on Valentine's Day next year.

Although Sara and Kartik have not starred together yet, the Kedarnath actress has time and again confessed to having a crush on the actor on several platforms, including on the latest season Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan.

Kartik was last seen in Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon, while Sara was last seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 09:52:49 IST