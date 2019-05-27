Kiara Advani to play lead in coming-of-age comedy Indoo Ki Jawani; film to go on floors in September

Kiara Advani has been roped in for coming-of age comedy titled Indoo Ki Jawani. Backed by Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, Indoo Ki Jawani will mark the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Filming will begin in September this year.

The film will revolve around Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, and her tryst with dating apps.

Kiara confirmed the news in a statement to Mumbai Mirror, describing her role as "edgy, lovable and quirky." She added that she will be undergoing dialect coaching sessions to prepare for the role.

Here is Kiara's announcement of Indoo Ki Jawani on Twitter

#IndooKiJawani My first In and As😁 So excited to collaborate with @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @ashesinwind @ryanmstephen #AbirSengypta for the first time & it had to be as special as Indoo❤️we need all your love & support for this one🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AhZnZmZmZ6 — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) May 27, 2019

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Kabir Singh, alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film is slated to hit screens on 21 June. She is currently shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 11:16:39 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.