You are here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: First look poster reveals Kartik Aaryan as a ghostbuster in upcoming horror comedy

FP Staff

Aug 19, 2019 09:41:22 IST

Kartik Aaryan shared the first look poster of his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The still has Kartik dressed as an ascetic and he holds a skeleton hand that flashes a V sign.

According to News18, the film is expected to release on 31 July, 2020. While Priyadarshan had directed the first film, Anees Bazmee will take over the reins this time.

Here is the first poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Other posters of the actor have also been making rounds on the Internet.

View this post on Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's first look from #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 revealed! @kartikaaryan #HeartthrobOfTheNation #NationalCrush #bollywood #selfmade #inspiration #KartikAaryanRocks #koki #youthicon #mostlovedstar #MostStylishYouthIconOfTheYear #kidsfavorite #PoseLikeKartikAaryan #HairLikeKartikAaryan #TeamKartikAaryan #HTMostStylishYouthIcon #Star #CrushOfTheNation #hotnessAlert #paparazzi #kingofmonologues #kidsfavorite #star #movie #announcement #horrorcomedy #AkshayKumar #firstlook #revealed

A post shared by KartikAaryanWorld (@kartikaaryanrocks) on

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay played the role of a psychiatrist summoned by his NRI friend (Shiney Ahuja) to bust the rumours of a haunting in his ancestral house.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dostana 2 and an untitled romantic drama by Imtiaz Ali.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 09:41:22 IST

tags: Akshay Kumar , Anees Bazmee , bhool bhulaiyaa 2 , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Imitiaz Ali , Kartik Aryan , pati patni aur woh , Priyadarshan , Vidya Balan

also see

Vidya Sinha, yesteryear Bollywood and TV actress, in critical condition, admitted to ICU after lung, heart disorders

Vidya Sinha, yesteryear Bollywood and TV actress, in critical condition, admitted to ICU after lung, heart disorders

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away at 71; Lata Mangeshkar, Bhumi Pednekar tweet condolences

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away at 71; Lata Mangeshkar, Bhumi Pednekar tweet condolences

Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapse Pannu appear on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane

Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapse Pannu appear on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane