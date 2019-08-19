You are here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: First look poster reveals Kartik Aaryan as a ghostbuster in upcoming horror comedy

Kartik Aaryan shared the first look poster of his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The still has Kartik dressed as an ascetic and he holds a skeleton hand that flashes a V sign.

According to News18, the film is expected to release on 31 July, 2020. While Priyadarshan had directed the first film, Anees Bazmee will take over the reins this time.

Here is the first poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Ghostbuster is all set to enter

Hare Ram Hare Ram

Hare Krishna Hare Ram ❤#Bhoolbhulaiyaa2✌ pic.twitter.com/KjhSRuBfr2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 19, 2019

Other posters of the actor have also been making rounds on the Internet.

View this post on Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's first look from #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 revealed! @kartikaaryan #HeartthrobOfTheNation #NationalCrush #bollywood #selfmade #inspiration #KartikAaryanRocks #koki #youthicon #mostlovedstar #MostStylishYouthIconOfTheYear #kidsfavorite #PoseLikeKartikAaryan #HairLikeKartikAaryan #TeamKartikAaryan #HTMostStylishYouthIcon #Star #CrushOfTheNation #hotnessAlert #paparazzi #kingofmonologues #kidsfavorite #star #movie #announcement #horrorcomedy #AkshayKumar #firstlook #revealed

A post shared by KartikAaryanWorld (@kartikaaryanrocks) on Aug 18, 2019 at 6:18pm PDT

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay played the role of a psychiatrist summoned by his NRI friend (Shiney Ahuja) to bust the rumours of a haunting in his ancestral house.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dostana 2 and an untitled romantic drama by Imtiaz Ali.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 09:41:22 IST