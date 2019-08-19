Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: First look poster reveals Kartik Aaryan as a ghostbuster in upcoming horror comedy
Kartik Aaryan shared the first look poster of his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The still has Kartik dressed as an ascetic and he holds a skeleton hand that flashes a V sign.
According to News18, the film is expected to release on 31 July, 2020. While Priyadarshan had directed the first film, Anees Bazmee will take over the reins this time.
Here is the first poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Other posters of the actor have also been making rounds on the Internet.
"Bhool Bhulaiyaa has always been one of my favorite horror-comedy films and now being part of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 makes me really happy, especially because I've been a big fan of @akshaykumar sir and it's a great responsibility to take his franchise forward"- @kartikaaryan
Its official! Kartik Aaryan to take forward Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise
Kartik Aaryan's first look from #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 revealed!
In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay played the role of a psychiatrist summoned by his NRI friend (Shiney Ahuja) to bust the rumours of a haunting in his ancestral house.
Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dostana 2 and an untitled romantic drama by Imtiaz Ali.
