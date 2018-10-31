You are here:

Baazaar, Badhaai Ho, Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukerji's drama crosses Rs 200 cr mark worldwide

FP Staff

Oct,31 2018 13:04:58 IST

Hichki, Rani Mukerji's drama about a woman with Tourette syndrome has earned Rs 200 crores worldwide. The film, which released on 23 March collected Rs 77.7 crore globally. Hichki also became the sixth Indian film to rake in Rs 100 crore at the Chinese box office after Aamir Khan's PK, Dangal and Secret SuperstarSalman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium

A still of Rani Mukerji from Hichki. Image from Twitter.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan'Baazaaralso starring Radhika Apte, debutant Rohan Mehra and Chitraganda Singh saw a dip in earnings and only minted Rs 1.70 crores on Monday (29 October), taking its total to Rs 13.63 crores.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta's Badhaai Ho is expected to cross the Rs 90 crore mark. The comedy, which is in its second weekend of the release, earned Rs 2.60 crore on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 86.85 crore. Trade analysts had also predicted that the film has the potential to become a part of the 100 crore club.

