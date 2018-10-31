Baazaar, Badhaai Ho, Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukerji's drama crosses Rs 200 cr mark worldwide

Hichki, Rani Mukerji's drama about a woman with Tourette syndrome has earned Rs 200 crores worldwide. The film, which released on 23 March collected Rs 77.7 crore globally. Hichki also became the sixth Indian film to rake in Rs 100 crore at the Chinese box office after Aamir Khan's PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar, also starring Radhika Apte, debutant Rohan Mehra and Chitraganda Singh saw a dip in earnings and only minted Rs 1.70 crores on Monday (29 October), taking its total to Rs 13.63 crores.

#Baazaar registers the normal weekday decline [44.63%] on Day 4... Mumbai circuit continues to lead and will be driving its biz till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr, Mon 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 13.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta's Badhaai Ho is expected to cross the Rs 90 crore mark. The comedy, which is in its second weekend of the release, earned Rs 2.60 crore on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 86.85 crore. Trade analysts had also predicted that the film has the potential to become a part of the 100 crore club.

#BadhaaiHo maintains a healthy trend on second Mon... Should cross ₹ 90 cr mark on second Wed... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.15 cr, Mon 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 86.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2018

