Thugs of Hindostan: Advance booking for Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's YRF film to open on 3 November

FP Staff

Oct,30 2018 10:19:36 IST

Thugs of Hindostan, Yash Raj Films' upcoming offering has already caused quite a stir with its impressive star cast and gigantic budget. Fans can now book their tickets well in advance from 3 November, according to trade analysts. The early bookings will open at multiplexes and single screen cinema halls across the country.

A still Thug of Hindostan's song 'Vashmalle'

According to trade analysts, Thugs of Hindostan will be released across more than 5,000 screens  in India alone. Around 4,500 to 4,600 screens will be delegated for the Hindi speaking audience and the rest for the Tamil and Telugu versions.

It was previously reported that the tickets for Thugs of Hindostan have been priced at least 10 percent higher than those of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, in order to milk the lucrative Diwali release window. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will see Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan share the screen space for the first time. Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen are also part of the film. The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a thug called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s.

