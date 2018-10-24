You are here:

Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushamann Khurrana's comedy-drama grosses Rs 56 crore in six days

FP Staff

Oct,24 2018 15:01:07 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho has outshined its competitors, some of which were extremely-well marketed films, to emerge victorious at the box office. The film hit the theatres a day prior to its original release to milk the Dusshera weekend, and managed to score a terrific opening weekend. The film, on the sixth day of its release raked in Rs 5.50 crore, which has now taken its earnings to a formidable, Rs 56.85 crore.

Badhaai Ho is directed by Amit Sharma. Image from Facebook

The Amit Sharma directorial explores the embarrassment attached with an unplanned pregnancy in older women. Set in a middle-class Delhi household, the film stars Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in lead roles. According to trade analysts, the film will continue its dominance on the box office till the release of Aamir Khan's Diwali big ticket, Thugs of Hindostan.

