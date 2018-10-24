Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushamann Khurrana's comedy-drama grosses Rs 56 crore in six days

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho has outshined its competitors, some of which were extremely-well marketed films, to emerge victorious at the box office. The film hit the theatres a day prior to its original release to milk the Dusshera weekend, and managed to score a terrific opening weekend. The film, on the sixth day of its release raked in Rs 5.50 crore, which has now taken its earnings to a formidable, Rs 56.85 crore.

#BadhaaiHo continues its dominance at the ticket windows... Tue biz is in same range as Mon, which is simply TERRIFIC... Thu 7.35 cr, Fri 11.85 cr, Sat 12.80 cr, Sun 13.70 cr, Mon 5.65 cr, Tue 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 56.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2018

The Amit Sharma directorial explores the embarrassment attached with an unplanned pregnancy in older women. Set in a middle-class Delhi household, the film stars Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in lead roles. According to trade analysts, the film will continue its dominance on the box office till the release of Aamir Khan's Diwali big ticket, Thugs of Hindostan.

#BadhaaiHo is expected to rake in strong numbers till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... A big total is on the cards, but, of course, much depends on how it fares in Week 2... North India is FANTASTIC and should lead in coming days too. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 15:01 PM