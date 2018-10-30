Ayushmann Khurrana on Filmfare cover; Badhaai Ho's success celebrated in Amul ad; Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Badhaai Ho poster adapted for Amul ad

Director Amit Sharma shared an Amul advertisement which has used the Badhaai Ho poster with a sweet caption of "Maska? Bada hi do." Badhaai Ho has been garnering good numbers at the box office and the critics have also lauded the film for its unconventional premise and nuanced treatment. Badhaai Ho features Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta.

Farah Khan wishes best friend Sania Mirza on the birth of her baby boy

Finally!! Best news in a long time!! Congratulations @mirzasaniar @realshoaibmalik @anammirzaaa @imranmirza58 n of course the nani n daadi ♥️god bless our lil angel

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Farah Khan, who has been very good friends with Mirza for quite sometime now, posted a cute throwback picture of the two of them along with a card of sorts, captioned "It's a boy."

Arjun Rampal writes a note of thanks to the people who supported his late mother during her cancer

After having fought a long-drawn battle with cancer, actor Arjun Rampal's mother passed away on 27 October. The actor, in a long note of thanks, paid his gratitude to all his friends and family, including the doctors who helped her through this trying period.

Makeup artist imitates CardiB's look for Halloween

Eeeeeoooowww! (Can y’all tag @iamcardib down in the comments so she can see this? Thx ) • • • #cardib #bardigang #halloween #costume #halloweencostume #halloweenlook #halloween2018 #bodakyellow #money #ilikeit #ilikeitlikethat #invasionofprivacy #ring #drip #ido #outfit #ootn #ootd #hair #makeup #drag #dragqueen

Make up artist Sonny Lawrence imitated rapper CardiB's get up for Halloween. CardiB had donned a tiger-printed coat with leopard prints on her stockings. The entire look was coupled with fur-lined shades. Lawrence also dressed in similar clothes and looked like the rapper's doppelganger for Halloween.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Filmfare cover

Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Oct 29, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana has recently had an amazing run at the box office. With two back-to-back hits with AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, Khurrana is now among the leading names when it comes to Bollywood actors sans the glittery stardom. Filmfare recently featured Khurrana on its cover with the tagline: "Sweet smell of success".

