Baazaar song La La La, featuring Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra, combines party beats with a romantic soundscape

The latest song from Baazaar titled 'La La La' was dropped on Wednesday, 17 October. Shifting the gaze from Saif Ali Khan, who has, until now been the focus of the film, 'La La La' centres on the nascent romance between Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra.

'La La La' blends the rhythm and environment of a party number with the mood of a romantic track. A major portion of the song is situated inside a night club and interspersed with sequences where the characters of Radhika and Rohan are captured inside office. The slow beats of the song and the rapidly changing camera angles almost lend to it a psychedelic vibe, somewhat akin to cult number 'Dum Maaro Dum' from 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

The song has been sung by the husky voiced Neha Kakkar and Bilal Saeed, who has also written and composed 'La La La'.

Apart from Radhika and Rohan, Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh play key roles in the business drama.

Scheduled to release on 26 October, Baazaar has already piqued audience interest for its intriguing narrative, which is being presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, in association with KYTA Productions and B4U Motion Pictures.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 13:29 PM