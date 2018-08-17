Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun release date pushed to 5 October, film will now clash with Loveratri

Ayushman Khurrana's upcoming film, Andhadhun, which was initially scheduled to hit the screens on 31 August, has been pushed to 5 October, resulting in a clash with Loveratri, which is also slated to release on 5 October.

The makers of Andhadhun revealed the news of the updated release date on Twitter:

It is difficult to gauge if the development in the release date of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer will impact its box office collections in any manner since its rival, Salman Khan's Loveratri is being solely shouldered by newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, who had previously helmed Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Badlapur, Andhadhun will see Khurrana play a visually impaired piano player. Jointly produced by Viacom and Matchbox Pictures, the neo-noir film will also feature Tabu and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, there is significant buzz around Loveratri owing to debutant Aayush Sharma, who is the brother-is-law of superstar Salman Khan. The plot of Loveratri revolves around a couple whose love blossoms during the time of Navratri. Therefore, the film is set in Gujarat and garba nights are an integral part of the story.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 18:10 PM