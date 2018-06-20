Andhadhun: First look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte-starrer combines music and thrill

The first look of Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu's upcoming film Andhadhun has been released. The poster combines the most prominent themes of the film — music, crime, thrill and blindness. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will see Khurrana play a visually impaired piano player, which explains the broken glasses on the poster. The actor shared the first look on his Twitter account.

Andhadhun is Raghavan's first film after Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin's 2015 thriller Badlapur. Although the neo-noir thriller was earlier titled Shoot The Piano Player, the movie's official title was announced a day after Khurrana asked his fans to guess the name of the title with the help of two emojis on Twitter.

Khurrana, who is also an acclaimed musician, has trained with a Los Angeles-based professional piano player to prepare for his role. He has reportedly played all the piano pieces in the film himself, without any help from a body double or VFX work.

Jointly produced by Viacom and Matchbox Pictures, Andhadhun is slated to release on 31 August, 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 17:02 PM