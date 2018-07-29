Loveratri: Trailer of Ayush Sharma, Warina Hussain's debut film to release 6 August

The trailer of Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and model Warina Hussain's debut film Loveratri will be officially unveiled on 6 August. As part of a new strategy, the makers have done away with the traditional practice of launching the trailer a month ahead of the release.

The announcement was made on 28 July by Khan on Twitter along with a new poster that shows the loved-up pair.

Prior to this, the makers had shared a teaser of the upcoming romantic film on 14 June, with Khan's voice narrating as the pair showed off their dancing skills. The teaser gave a sneak peek into the colourful journey the audience can expect Loveratri to be. Like the title suggests, the film is a love story based in Gujarat that unfolds during the festival of Navratri.

Sharma had said that to perfect the mannerisms and accent of a Gujarati individual, he had traveled across the state and interacted with the youth.

Loveratri also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Abhiraj Minawala also makes his directorial debut with this Salman Khan Films-produced venture. The film will release in cinemas on 5 October.

