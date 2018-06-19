Andhadhun: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals title of upcoming thriller, will be seen as a blind piano player

A year after announcing his upcoming film, director Sriram Raghavan has found an apt title in Andhadhun. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles, the neo-noir thriller will see the former as a blind piano player. The film was earlier called Shoot The Piano Player however, the makers were not keen on having an English title, Raghavan told Mumbai Mirror.

The title was revealed in a quirky, behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast and crew of the film. Khurrana reportedly underwent rigorous training to get the hang of a piano. "Ayushmann is a musician himself but he trained rigorously and that worked in our favour as we didn’t have to hire a body double for the finger shots on the piano or even use any kind of VFX. In fact, he plays some fantastic pieces in the film which have been brilliantly composed by Amit,” Raghavan tells Mumbai Mirror.

Andhadhun will be the director's first film after Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Badlapur, which was a smashing hit at the box office.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 12:41 PM