Loveratri: Warina Hussain recalls how she landed her Bollywood debut opposite Aayush Sharma

Loveratri marks the Hindi film debut of Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in lead roles. The film's trailer, which released on 6 August, tells a colourful love story set around nine days of the Navratri festival.

"I was auditioning for a couple of films, there was a contest on 'Being in Touch' app that I applied for and after almost a month I got a call for an audition. When I received the script, there were no details about the production house or the hero, which usually are mentioned, I thought it will be a huge film and I auditioned," said Warina, recalling her audition for the role, in a statement.

Being set against the backdrop of Gujarat, Loveratri captures the essence of Navratri. With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina had to take extensive lessons to learn the dance form.

The film was shot in London and the outskirts of Gujarat.

Directed by first-time director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, Loveratri is slated to release on 5 October, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 14:57 PM