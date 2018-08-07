You are here:

Loveratri: Salman Khan launches trailer of his production starring Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain

FP Staff

Aug,07 2018 16:10:48 IST

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma, the lead pair of Loveratri, at the trailer launch in Mumbai

Salman Khan along with the Loveratri lead pair, which is being directed by Abhiraj Minawala

Salman Khan is producing Loveratri, which will mark the debut of Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma's spouse was present at the trailer launch, accompanied with their son Ahil. posed for the camera with her son

Sohail Khan, who makes a cameo appearance in Loveratri was present at the trailer launch too

Ahil Sharma, son of Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan posed for the shutterbugs at the trailer launch event

