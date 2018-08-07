Loveratri: Salman Khan launches trailer of his production starring Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain
Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma, the lead pair of Loveratri, at the trailer launch in Mumbai
Salman Khan posed for the camera along with the Loveratri lead pair Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, which is being directed by Abhiraj Minawala
Salman Khan's SK Films is producing Loveratri, which will mark the debut of Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma
Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma's spouse was present at the trailer launch, accompanied with their son Ahil.
Sohail Khan, who makes a cameo appearance in Loveratri was present at the trailer launch too
Ahil Sharma, son of Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan posed for the shutterbugs at the trailer launch event
Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 16:10 PM