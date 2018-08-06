Loveratri: Trailer of Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut film to be launched in 10 cities simultaneously

The trailer launch of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's Bollywood debut film Loveratri will reportedly witness the biggest theatrical launch in Hindi cinema. Due to release on 6 August, the trailer of the upcoming romantic drama will be formally launched in Delhi and Mumbai.

Apart from the official launch, multiple theatres in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Baroda will join the proceedings through a Facebook LIVE, reports DNA. Therefore, the trailer will be showcased in 10 Indian cities at the same time, which reportedly has never happened in Bollywood before.

Apart from marking Sharma's (Salman Khan's brother-in-law) foray into mainstream Bollywood, the film will also be the first directorial venture of Abhiraj Minawala. The plot of Loveratri revolves around a couple whose love blossoms during the time of Navratri. Therefore, the film is set in Gujarat and garba nights are an integral part of the story.

So far, the spirit of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri has been generously showcased in the film's posters and teaser. The lead pair has reportedly undergone intensive training to perfect garba moves. Written by Niren Bhatt, the Salman Khan Films production heads to theatres on 5 October.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 11:09 AM