Avengers: Endgame new clip shows Captain Marvel bringing together surviving superheroes to beat Thanos

Avengers: Endgame fans already know the crux of the final film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the newest clip unveiled by Marvel spells out the apparent — the surviving Avengers hatching a plan to hunt down and defeat Thanos after the mad Titan wiped out half of all universe's population with his snap.

The teaser video also hints at a possible reversal of the Decimation episode, which could indicate the return of all the 'fallen' superheroes.

“We owe it to everyone not in this room to try.” Watch a brand-new clip from Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. In theaters April 26, get tickets now: https://t.co/h90aWvzX1D pic.twitter.com/0GO4qNJxJx — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 8, 2019

The promo clip shows the Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Bruce Banner, Hawkeye and Captain America — rallying together in their resolute to fight Thanos, after Captain Marvel, "the new kid", urges everyone to take their chances. However, when Rhodey interrupts Captain Marvel and asks her why she has not extended her helping hand towards reinstating Earth to its earlier shape, she promptly replies, “There are a lot of other planets in the universe, and unfortunately, they didn’t have you guys.”

But what has stood out in the video is the conspicuous absence of Iron Man in the room. He was last seen in the trailer of Avengers: Endgame, trapped with Nebula in the Benatar while it was adrift in outer space.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to fly into theatres on 26 April.

Watch the clip here.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 09:34:19 IST

