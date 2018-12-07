Avengers: Endgame trailer — Marvel's mightiest superheroes get ready for the fight of their lives

It's here. It's really, finally here! After the longest, most excruciating wait, and months of speculation and theorising, we have a title and trailer for Avengers 4 — Avengers: Endgame. And it may be coming sooner than expected as the clip teases an April 2019 release date.

The trailer picks up from where Avengers: Infinity War left off with Thanos having wiped out half of all life in the universe with a mere snap of his finger. It opens with a broken and defeated Iron Man recording a final message for Pepper Potts — with food and water having run out and oxygen too fast depleting on the spaceship he took to Thanos's destroyed homeworld of Titan. Meanwhile, Captain America, Black Widow, Bruce Banner and the surviving Avengers are left scrambling looking to undo the Mad Titan's damage as they get ready for "the fight of their lives."

The trailer also teases Hawkeye's return in an all new avatar as Ronin. And it ends with a lighter moment featuring Scott Lang aka Ant-Man trying to join forces with Cap and Black Widow.

"Hi, is anybody home? This is Scott Lang, we met a few years ago at the airport in Germany? I got really big? Ant-Man?," he asks. But leaving the comedy aside, this must mean he's found a way out of the Quantum Realm, where he was trapped at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Part of the journey is the end. pic.twitter.com/bk0QzTsYmA — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 7, 2018

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated movie releases of 2019.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 19:23 PM