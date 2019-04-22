Avengers: Endgame — From Loki to WandaVision, a list of Marvel shows to look forward to post film's release

There's a reason why Avengers: Endgame will mark an epochal moment in the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe—the final film in the Avengers franchise will be the culmination of 21 films spanning over a decade. Even as we anxiously wait for the final showdown between our beloved superheroes and the Mad Titan, we cannot help but be bogged down by the impending end of the Infinity Saga.

But the post-Avengers: Endgame world does not seem too bleak inPhase 4, as some of the characters who are 'supposedly dead' will be making their comeback on the small screen.

What to look forward to:

Loki

Fans understandably were gutted when Thanos strangles Loki in the very beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. However, among the standalone series confirmed by Disney for its upcoming streaming service Disney + is Loki, where Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as the Asgardian god of mischief.

WandaVision



Scarlet Witch and Vision will also make a comeback in a Disney + show titled WandaVision. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will resume their roles as Wanda Maximoff and the Vision, respectively in the series.

Falcon and Winter Soldier

Marvel is also developing a limited series based on Captain America's close aides, Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. Titled Falcon and Winter Soldier, it will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who play Falcon and Winter Solider respectively, reprise their roles for the series.

What If

Apart from these, an animated series titled What If is also in development, which is supposed to narrate versions of stories based around MCU events, such as Peggy Carter becoming Captain America instead of Steve Rogers.

Unannounced projects

It has also been reported that a mini-series on Clint Burton aka Hawkeye is also in the works. However, the news has not been confirmed by Marvel, Disney or Renner's representatives.

Shows on Marvel characters Howard the Duck, Hit-Monkey, Tigra and Dazzler

Marvel Television announced in February that it has partnered with Hulu to create four original adult animated series, Howard the Duck, MODOK, Hit-Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler. The character will then come together in a special, The Offenders, much like Netflix's Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage culminating with The Defenders.

"These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we're most excited about is that these will be major storylines, set in the MCU, with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney Plus series we're producing and our features on the big screen," Marvel chief Kevin Feige said about the forthcoming projects.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 15:50:32 IST

