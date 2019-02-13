Marvel TV teams up with Hulu for four original shows — Howard the Duck, MODOK, Hit-Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler

Marvel Television has partnered with Hulu to create four original adult animated series, which will be based on Marvel characters Howard the Duck, MODOK, Hit-Monkey, Tigra and Dazzler. The characters will then be seen together in a special, Marvel’s The Offenders, much like Netflix's Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage culminating with The Defenders.

According to Variety, all four series in Marvel's roster will be produced by Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb.

MODOK, or Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, revolves around a supervillain who has a big head but a tiny body — and struggles to maintain control of his evil organisation and his demanding family.

Hit Monkey is centred on a Japanese macaque who sets out to avenge the deaths of his tribe members using skills he learned from the world's greatest assassin.

Tigra & Dazzler is based on the comic book character Tigra, created by Tony Isabella, Gil Kane, Don Perlin, and John Romita Sr., and the character Dazzler, created by Romita Jr, Tom DeFalco, Louise Simonson, and Roger Stern. The show follows the titular characters as they "try to get their superpowered heads, hands and hearts around life in the City of Angels," as per Deadline.

The character of Howard the Duck has earlier appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The official description of the series reads, "Marvel’s Howard The Duck is trapped in a world he never made, but America’s favorite fighting fowl hopes to return home with the help of his unstoppable gal pal Beverly before the evil Dr. Bong can turn him into the crispiest dish on the menu."

