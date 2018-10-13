Marvel's Iron Fist cancelled by Netflix; Finn Jones' Danny Rand will not be returning for Season 3

Marvel's Iron Fist will not be be returning for a third season, the Disney-owned Marvel Television announced via a statement to Deadline.

"While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on,” read the statement, as per the publication.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series starred Finn Jones as Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with a mystical power called the “Iron Fist.” Danny Finn has appeared in two other Netflix-Marvel shows: the miniseries The Defenders and as a guest star in the Luke Cage season 2.

While the first season of the show was not well received by critics as compared to the other Marvel shows on Netflix, it was one of the most watched shows on Marvel TV, as per a report by The Verge.

The second season premiered on 7 September on Netflix, where Alice Eve was introduced as Mary Walker a.k.a. Typhoid Mary, a villain with multiple personalities and psionic abilities. Sam Chung, played by James Chen, also made his appearance in Iron Fist season 2. Sam Chung was Daredevil's sidekick, a superhero known as Blindspot, and was created in 2015 by writer Charles Seole.

The second season received favourable reviews as compared to the first one, as per Variety.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 12:53 PM