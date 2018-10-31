Marvel developing Falcon-Winter Soldier limited TV series for Disney’s streaming service with Empire writer Malcolm Spellman

Malcolm Spellman, the writer of musical drama series Empire, starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P Henson has been tapped to write a limited series for Disney's streaming service. The show will feature Marvel superheroes Falcon and James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, reports Variety.

The publication further states that it is one of the first proposed Marvel series in development to find a writer.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who play Falcon and Winter Solider respectively, are expected to reprise their roles for the series. The two had also made an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Collider writes that there have been reports about Disney and Marvel planning multiple limited series on several characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who are yet to have their standalone films. Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen, are also expected to have their own shows, which would reportedly be between six to eight episodes.

Variety says these shows will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige and are also expected to have big budgets in comparison to other similar television projects. This news comes after it was announced that Iron Fist and Luke Cage will not be be returning for a third season.

