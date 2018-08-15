Avengers actor Anthony Mackie in talks to join Amy Adams, Julianne Moore in film adaptation of The Woman in the Window

Actor Anthony Mackie is in negotiations to join Amy Adams and Julianne Moore in the psychological thriller The Woman in the Window. The film is based on AJ Finn's best-selling novel of the same name, which debuted at No 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the biggest selling adult fiction title of 2018.

The story centers on a woman who is a recluse in her New York City home, unable to venture outside. She spends her day drinking wine, watching old movies, recalling happier times, and spying on her neighbours, including witnessing a crime involving a new neighbouring family.

Joe Wright, who has previously helmed The Darkest Hour, is directing with Tracy Letts (best known for writing August: Osage County) adapting the screenplay. Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, and Brian Tyree Henry are also on board to star in the project, reports Variety.

Mackie is best known for his roles in The Hurt Locker and as Falcon (aka Sam Wilson) in the Captain America as well as Avengers films. He will wrap the Netflix remake of the French thriller Point Blank before shooting The Woman in the Window. He has also replaced Joel Kinnaman in the second season of Netflix's science fiction drama series Altered Carbon. Mackie will also star opposite Gina Rodriguez in Miss Bala.

The Woman in the Window is scheduled for a 2019 release.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 15:14 PM