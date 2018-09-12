Avengers 4 on-set photos of Captain America, Black Widow refuel popular time-travel theory

Avengers: Infinity War ended with many fan favorite superheroes turning into dust leading everyone to wonder how the damage will be undone in the upcoming Avengers 4. The most popular fan theory is that the characters will travel back in time, something from recent photographs of Chris Evans' Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow seem to confirm on the sets of the film.

Evans was spotted in a look similar to the one from his films before Infinity War and Johansson's hair has gone back to its old red colour. This is not the first evidence of time travel as Zoe Saldana had shared her look as Gamora from the first Guardian of the Galaxy film in December 2017 which coincided with the shooting of Avengers 4.

The reshoot of the final installment of the franchise is taking place in Atlanta, reported Just Jared. Mark Ruffalo had earlier spoken about the same in the Marvelists podcast, adding that the makers have not yet decided a suitable ending for the film.

Avengers 4 will open in theatres on 3 May 2019.

