Russo Brothers reveal what to expect from Avengers 4, and the future of Captain America, Black Widow

The Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War, have been revealing tiny snippets of what to expect from Avengers 4 in the round of interviews featured on the Infinity War DVD. Now, the new DVD released in the United States has a new round of interviews, in which they talk about which heroes will be brought back and how they are going to manage that in the most minimal way they can.

Firstly, the directors revealed that the fate of an important character — Vision — depends on the smartest person on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and no, it's not Tony Stark. In the interview, the Russo brothers said that Shuri is the smartest person in the Marvel universe as she is the brains behind Wakanda’s incredibly advanced technology.

A report in The Warp states that Shuri knows it’s possible to complete Vision’s neural network to bypass the stone and remove that part of him. And while Shuri didn’t finish the job, she did a lot of work on Vision. Her attempt to make connections past the Mind Stone so that Scarlet Witch could destroy it was successful to some extent and might be enough for Vision to survived in some form or the other. Vision, who primarily is a computer program, can survive in another form outside of his body.

Future of Captain America and Black Widow's relationship

In a video by Wired, the Russo Brothers spoke about the relationship shared by Captain America and Black Widow. The two were partnered in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the directors said that they will have a 'harder edge' in Avengers 4. Watch the video here:

"In Winter Soldier, what we found so compelling about pairing her up with Captain America was that he is this paragon of morality, and she is a paragon of gray," the directors said. "But they’ve grown together, and I think when you find them in (Infinity War), they’ve been the Secret Avengers for two years… they’re like a tight-knit family now. Her, Sam Wilson, and Steve Rogers. It’s hardened all of them in a way. You can’t go on the run without it affecting you emotionally, so I think all of those characters — specifically the ones who survived Infinity War, Cap and Natasha — you will see them with a much, much harder edge."

The importance of Captain Marvel in Avengers 4

Fans have been wondering why Nick Fury didn't contact Captain Marvel for help before Thanos snapped his finger and killed half the world's population. Now, according to fan theories floating around on Reddit, we have a possible answer: Nick Fury has always known the importance of Iron Man in the grand scheme of things, and Captain Marvel is in on the plan.

A theory from Reddit user sjvkrgr1 suggests that Nick Fury had seen the future through his association with Captain Marvel, offering a possible explanation for why he called upon Carol Danvers after Thanos completed his mission. According to the theory, when Nick Fury watches Maria Hill vanish from existence, he appears to be aware of what’s happening. He knows how to respond to the crisis, as if he has been preparing for this event. The theory also proposes that Nick Fury knew that Tony Stark would play a key role in the future, which is also why Doctor Strange led the heroes down a path where the Stark was one of the two heroes to survive the battle on Titan.

The Reddit user also points out that Nick Fury playing an important role in Tony Stark’s life throughout the MCU film series. Fury appeared before the tech genius after he made his debut as Iron Man, and went to great lengths to help Stark during his self-destructive phases. The fan also points to the conversation between Tony and Nick in Avengers: Age of Ultron as further evidence of Fury’s advanced knowledge.

During the aforementioned Avengers: Age of Ultron scene, Tony recounts the frightening vision he had of his fallen compatriots. When Tony begins to explain that the worst part his nightmare wasn’t that his friends had died, Nick Fury interrupts and says, "the worst was that you didn’t." Tony’s vision here sounds eerily similar to the battle on Titan, and the theory suggests that Fury’s comment shows that he foresaw Thanos’ extermination of the Avengers.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 12:34 PM