Avengers 4 time travel theory reinforced as on-set images of Zoe Saldana's Gamora resurface

With time travel considered the most plausible of all the myriad theories on how to undo Avengers: Infinity War's cataclysmic events, Marvel fans have been carefully scouting the Internet for more clues to validate their theory.

In a photo from the sets of Infinity War, which resurfaced recently, Zoe Saldana (who palys Gamora) is seen in a selfie alongside Karen Gillan (who plays Nebula).

A curious talking point of the photo has been a certain collar worn by Gamora which is awfully similar to the one she wore in the first Guardians of the Galaxy instalment. In another Instagram video posted by the actress, she is again seen wearing the collar and sports a look, more consistent with the 2014 film. (Also read — Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista drops Avengers 4 spoiler, teases Drax's return)

Gamora has a cold. A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Dec 19, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

While these images hardly confirm anything, they do make you speculate about a potential time travel scenario where the Guardians and the Avengers go back in time to stop Thanos. Or maybe, Gamora will merely appear in a flashback sequence.

Either way, we need to wait for another 242 days to find out when Avengers 4 hits screens worldwide on 3 May.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 13:36 PM