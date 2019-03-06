Are Avengers making their own Infinity Stones? Endgame theory says Thanos' Snap didn't kill anyone

Avengers: Endgame, the highly anticipated and closely guarded conclusion to the Avengers saga, debuts in theatres on 26 April, 2019. The speculation about the final instalment continues ever since Avengers: Infinity War ended on that cliffhanger with Thanos erasing half the population of the universe and as many of Marvel’s superheroes dissolving into the air.

After Marvel released the first trailer for the film, the rumours and theories have only increased tenfold. So, here are all the intriguing ones that have been doing the rounds over the last week or so.

Oh snap! Thanos didn't kill anyone?

An incredible theory from Redditor u/Knight3rrant suggests Marvel has us all "punked" suggesting Thanos' Snap, which seemingly turned many of our trusted Avengers into ash, was all a hoax orchestrated by Avengers from the future. It claims the Snap only damaged the Infinity Gauntlet and convinced Thanos that he was successful in decimating half of all life in the universe. But, in reality, it was a result of an action taken by the Avengers who travel back to the past. The theory is assumed mostly on the basis of the timeline in the post-credits scene, where

"We see this. Maria updates Nick with the latest intel. No trace of Tony. Then, she gets an alert (undoubtedly from SHIELD’s ops center) that the Mad Titan’s fleet of ships were only just then entering the atmosphere over Wakanda – to start the attack on Wakanda. Larger ships (which we saw) and larger energy signatures from the readings of those ships. There was no second wave of ships. Just the initial massive landing. How could the ‘dustings’ from that scene happen an hour (or more) before the Snap? Answer: only if the dustings started before the Snap. And were not simultaneous. So that phenomenon had to have been from something else occurring, entirely. So, Marvel Studios has punked us."

Avengers are creating their own Infinity Stones

According to a theory offered by Screen Rant's Cooper Hood, the surviving Avengers travel back to the past to create their own versions of the Infinity Stones. "Since we know the Avengers are traveling to the Battle of New York, this is a perfect example of why this theory makes sense. Even though this event has two Infinity Stones present that the Avengers could get their hands on, Tony Stark already studied the Mind Stone in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He likely still has this data on file, so this may just be a mission for the Space Stone. Set photos showed Tony in full tactical S.H.I.E.L.D. gear, and we believe this is done so he can secretly be there and analyze the Space Stone," he says.

Doctor Strange is Sorcerer Supreme

In what is one of the more believable theories, Redditor u/ak2sup suggests following the death of the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and the events of Infinity War and Endgame, Doctor Strange could now succeed her as Sorcerer Supreme.

Katherine Langford’s mystery character

Ever since 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford was announced as a cast member of Endgame, speculation has been rife as to the character she will portray. Some have said she is Tony Stark and Pepper Potts' daughter; some believe she is Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie; and some think she's Clint Barton’s daughter Lila. But a new theory from Redditor u/FableArtist suggests she is in fact Moondragon, the daughter of Drax the Destroyer. Also known as Heather Douglas, she was another of Thanos's adopted daughters but could be on a revenge path after the Mad Titan kills the monks of Shao-Lom who raised her on Titan. She is also an associate of Captain Marvel and with her entry into the MCU with the upcoming film starring Brie Larson, the timing is fitting.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 13:44:26 IST