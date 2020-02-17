Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan, Radika Madan’s drama to release on 13 March instead of Dharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The makers of Angrezi Medium and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl announced a change in their projects' release dates on 17 February (Monday). According to the announcement, Irrfan Khan and Radika Madan's drama will now be out on 13 March instead of 20 March.

Here's the revised release date

Karan Johar, the producer of Gunjan Saxena said the drama will hit cinemas on 24 April, a date which was originally reserved for the horror comedy, Roohi Afzana.

Here is Johar's tweet

Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020 pic.twitter.com/s9j6AkZkgn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020

Roohi Afzana, which also stars Kapoor alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, will be out on 5 June.

Here is the announcement

Angrezi Medium, a slice-of-life comedy features Khan as a doting father and owner of a sweet shop, who bends over backwards to get his young daughter a foreign education. The trailer, which was unveiled on 13 February, shows Khan in a hilarious exchange with Tillotama Shome's admission officer, where he realises that the admission will cost upto a crore.

Besides Khan and Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, and Kiku Sharda are also part of the cast. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania, who has earlier helmed films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail, and Finding Fanny.

Meanwhile, Gunjan Saxena is based on the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. The film will be a tribute to one of the first women Indian Air Force pilots who went to war. Tripathi will portray Kapoor's onscreen father and Neena Gupta will play her mother. Angad Bedi will take on the role of the protagonist's brother. Rajat Barmecha, Vijay Varma, Manu Rishi, and Harsh Chhaya will portray pivotal characters as well.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 14:26:49 IST